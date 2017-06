French President Emmanuel Macron (R) with his wife Brigitte Trogneux (L) cast their ballot at their polling station in the first round of the French legislatives elections in Le Touquet, northern France, 11 June 2017. EFE

A woman casts her ballot in the first round of the French legislative elections in Nice, southern France, 11 June 2017. France holds the first round of parliamentary elections on 11 June 2017, just under two months after Emmanuel Macron took office as French President. (Elecciones, Niza, Francia) EFE