Police officers redirect members of the public after reports of a incident involving a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbings and shootings in Borough Market, Central London, Britain, 04 June 2017. The Metropolitan police have confirmed one fatality and several injuries after a van veered into pedestrians on a footpath, followed by men attacking pedestrians with knives on the evening of 03 June 2017. An earlier incident reported in nearby Vauxhall was an unrelated incident, according to police sources. (Londres, Atentado) EFE/EPA