Chung Yoo-ra is leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, 03 June 2017. Chung, who was extradited from Denmark earlier this week, is accused of receiving undue admission and grading favors from Seoul-based Ewha Woman's University and irregular funding for equestrian training from Samsung Group based on her mother Choi Soon-sil's ties to former President Park Geun-hye. EFE