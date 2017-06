British armed police on duty near the site of an attack at Borough Market in London, Britain, 04 June 2017. At least seven members of the public were killed and dozens injured after three attackers on late 03 June plowed a van into pedestrians and later randomly stabbed people on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market. The three attackers wearing fake suicide vests were shot dead by police who are treating the attack as a 'terrorist incident'. (Londres, Atentado, Terrorista) EFE/EPA