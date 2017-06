A Filipino villager who was trapped in the fighting between Islamist militants and government forces, sits next to soldier following a succesful escape to freedom in Marawi City, Mindanao island, southern Philippines, 03 June 2017. EFE

Filipino villagers who were trapped in the fighting between Islamist militants and government forces, are escorted by soldiers following their succesful escape to freedom in Marawi City, Mindanao island, southern Philippines, 03 June 2017. EFE