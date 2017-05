New French President Emmanuel Macron, waves from the opened roof of a car as he leaves after laying a wreath at the Unknown Soldier's tomb at the Arc of Triomphe, following his inauguration, in Paris, France, 14 May 2017. EFE

PAR901. Paris (France), 14/05/2017.- French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) walk down the stairs as Brigitte Trogneux (Top L), wife of Macron, and Bruno Julliard (Top R), first deputy mayor, follow, after a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris, France, 14 May 2017. Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated as the 25th President of the French Republic after taking over power from Francois Hollande in a ceremony at the Elysee Palace. E (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHARLES PLATIAU / POOL MAXPPPOUT