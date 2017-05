Hollande da el relevo a Macron y abandona el Elíseo

New French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, 14 May 2017. France has inaugurated its new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on 07 May 2017. EFE

French outgoing President Francois Hollande gets into the car watched by his successor Emmanuel Macron as he leaves the Elysee presidential Palace at the end of the handover ceremony and prior to Macron's formal inauguration as French President on May 14, 2017 in Paris. EFE