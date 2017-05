Votes cast in a ballot box during the second round of the French presidential elections in Nice, France. EFE

French president-elect Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte Trogneux (R) greet supporters in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 07 May 2017, after the second round of the French presidential election. Emmanuel Macron was elected French president on 07 May 2017 in a resounding victory over far-right Front National (FN - National Front) rival after a deeply divisive campaign, initial estimates showed. EFE