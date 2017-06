An armed policeman keeps watch near a police cordon near Finsbury Park, after a van collision incident in north London, Britain, 19 June 2017. According to the Metropolitan Police Service, police responded on 19 June, to reports of a major incident where a vehicle collided with pedestrians in Seven Sisters Road, in north London. One person has been arrested, police added. A number of ambulance crews and specialist teams have been sent to the scene where a number of casualties was confirmed. The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) commented on the incident saying that a van has run over worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House (MWH), near the Finsbury Park (Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA