Israelíes salen a la calle para rechazar medio siglo de ocupación de los territorios palestinos

A general view of Israeli demonstrators holding signs during a protest rally supporting the two states solution between Israel and the Palestinians, in Rabin square, Tel Aviv, Israel, 27 May 2017. Thousands of demonstrators took part in a demonstration calling for the implementation of the two-state solution and calling the goverment to end 50 years of Israeli occupation. EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli demonstrators holding signs reading in hebrew 'Enough!', during a protest rally supporting the two states solution between Israel and the Palestinians, in Rabin square, Tel Aviv, Israel, 27 May 2017. Thousands of demonstrators took part in a demonstration calling for the implementation of the two-state solution and calling the goverment to end 50 years of Israeli occupation. EFE/ABIR SULTAN