North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves from a balcony during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 15 April 2017. North Koreans celebrate the 'Day of the Sun' festival commemorating the 105th birthday anniversary of former supreme leader Kim Il-sung on 15 April as tension over nuclear issues rise in the region. EFE/Archivo