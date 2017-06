A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) paying his respects to a victim of an armed attack at a funeral parlor in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 04 June 2017. EFE

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (2-L) viewing CCTV Footage of the Resorts World Manila incident during his visit to the relatives of the victims at a funeral parlor in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 03 June 2017 (issued 04 June 2017). EFE