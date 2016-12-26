An undated file photograph of rescue teams combing the wreckage of the Lamia airlines plane that crashed near Medellin, the capital of the northwestern Colombian province of Antioquia, on Nov. 28, 2016, killing 71 people, the majority of them members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer club. EFE

The Lamia airlines plane that crashed last month near the northwestern city of Medellin, killing 71 people, the majority of them members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer club, was low on fuel and overloaded, Colombian civil aviation agency Aerocivil said in its preliminary report on the accident Monday.