Policía dice que hay "más de un muerto" en el incidente del puente de Londres

Police units at mobilze at London Bridge after reports of a incident involving a van hitting pedestrian on London Bridge, Central London, Britain, 03 June 2017. The Metropolitan police have urged people in Vauxhall, London Bridge and Borough Market to move to safer areas after reports of other incidents in these areas. (Londres) EFE/EPA

Still from video showing police securing an area near London Bridge after reports of casualties when a van hit pedestrians on the bridge in central London, Britain, 03 June 2017 (issued 04 June 2017). (Londres) EFE/EPA