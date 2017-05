Washington Wizards guard John Wall (R) in action against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (L) during game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi final series at Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, 07 May 2017. EFE

Washington Wizards guard John Wall in action against Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (C) and Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk of Canada (R) during game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi final series at Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, 07 May 2017. EFE