Oracle Team USA (L) chases Emirates Team New Zealand (R) during the second race of the America's Cup in the Great Sound, Bermuda, 17 June 2017. (Nueva Zelanda, Bermudas, Estados Unidos) EFE

Helmsman Peter Burling of Emirates Team New Zealand rounds the mark during the second race of the America's Cup in the Great Sound, Bermuda, 17 June 2017. (Nueva Zelanda, Bermudas) EFE