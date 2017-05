Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James after a three-pointer against the Boston Celtics during the second half of their NBA Eastern Conference Final game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. EFE

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) keeps the ball away from the Boston Celtics Marcus Smart (R) during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Final game two at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. EFE