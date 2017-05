Golden State Warriors fans cheer on Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (c), after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA Western Conference Finals game one at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA. EFE

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) goes to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili of Argentina (Bottom) falls, during the NBA Western Conference Finals game one, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos). EFE