London | May 18, 2021

CSG ® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a multi-year extension to its long-standing relationship with MTN South Africa, the largest mobile network operator in Africa. As part of this new agreement, CSG is advancing and enhancing MTN’s digital ecosystem. This includes migrating MTN’s enterprise and consumer customers to a new end-state systems architecture that will drive future growth and enable rapid delivery of innovative products and services.

“MTN is at the forefront of a technological revolution, driving innovation that is reshaping the mobile experiences in South Africa,” said James Kirby, head of CSG’s EMEA business. “We look forward to continuing this iterative journey with MTN and executing on our strategy to digitally transform their business.”

As MTN’s technology provider of choice for more than two decades running, CSG has led the continued transformation of MTN’s ecosystems, driving significant milestones in their journey to becoming a fully digital operator. This includes:

Improved customer engagement: CSG has streamlined MTN’s processes from back-office billing to its retail store, helping them meet the demands of today’s digital customer while continuously evolving and enhancing their customer experience.

Enhanced network operations: CSG’s combination of transformed technologies and a future-proof architecture has enabled MTN to foster connectivity to more customers than ever before.

New revenue growth: CSG provides MTN with the agility to quickly monetise and manage communication services, resulting in expanded products and services to users and partners alike.

“Continuous investment in advanced technology is critical to MTN delivering a superior customer experience, while providing the agility needed to foster growth and innovation in today’s digital economy," said Phinda Ncala, Executive: Information Technology, MTN South Africa. "As our trusted technology provider for well over a decade, we work with CSG to help lead our digital evolution and accelerate our journey to becoming a fully digitalised operator."

CSG leads efforts to digitally transform business models for hundreds of customers worldwide, providing innovative managed services that automate business processes while controlling risk and costs. Through its transformation of customers’ enterprise IT and business operations, CSG gives them the ability to focus on core business functions, reducing capital and operating expenditures, while increasing the reliability, scalability, security, and overall performance of their business and network operations.

# # #

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetise, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allows companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications,

Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi . com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names that are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Tammy Hovey

Global / North America / Asia-Pacific Public Relations

+1 (917) 520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Kristine Østergaard

Europe / Middle East / Africa Public Relations

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409 john.rea@csgi.com

Contact Details

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751 tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Company Website

https :// www . csgi . com

Agencia EFE S.A. no se hace responsable de la información que contiene este mensaje y no asume responsabilidad alguna frente a terceros sobre su íntegro contenido, quedando igualmente exonerada de la responsabilidad de la entidad autora del mismo.