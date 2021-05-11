CSG COO Ken Kennedy Joins the TM Forum Beyond Connectivity Advisory Board

Appointment amplifies CSG’s commitment to creating sustainable business models for the future of the industry

DENVER | May 11, 2021

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced Ken Kennedy, chief operating officer and head of Revenue Management and Digital Monetization for CSG, is joining TM Forum’s Beyond Connectivity advisory board. This strategic advisory board acts as a think tank to empower the service provider businesses of tomorrow by uniting the industry and assembling the critical standards, code assets and know-how to deliver continuous forward-thinking input and guidance to ecosystem challenges. The board aims to ensure TM Forum’s work is innovative and of maximum value to its members and the wider industry.

With over 25 years’ experience in the technology and telecom industry and an original founder of software company Telution, Kennedy is a forerunner in cloud technology. His business and technical acumen on critical issues such as digital monetization and global business transformation will help drive continuous impact of the Forum’s work on open digital ecosystems to deliver tangible business value to members. Throughout his career, Kennedy has built and transformed product platforms, partner ecosystems and global strategies to deliver real world use cases that fostered growth and enabled further industry innovation.

"The Beyond Connectivity Advisory Board aims to accelerate the growth of new open B2B2X services, transforming traditional connectivity to be fit for the future, and unlocking the value of service provider capabilities,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "We are delighted to welcome Ken Kennedy to the Board. His expertise in monetizing ecosystem challenges will be valuable to this ambition."

“Joining the TM Forum Beyond Connectivity Advisory Board represents CSG’s commitment and responsibility to contributing to a sustainable business model that drives prosperity for the industry as ecosystems evolve and mature,” said Kennedy. “Standardization and collaboration are essential for our market to thrive. TM Forum leads the industry in providing the guiding principles for participants to be successful in emerging ecosystem models driven by the next wave of technology. Without these standards, the industry collaboration needed to deliver true customer value would be unwieldy and untenable.”

For more than a decade, CSG has been an active participant in TM Forum activities, including training, compliance, certification and thought leadership. The company is a staunch advocate of TM Forum’s standardized frameworks for applications and processes, along with the common nomenclature needed for the industry to communicate and collaborate. The company is also signatory to the TM Forum’s Open API Manifesto and the Open Digital Architecture.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

