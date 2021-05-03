PALO ALTO, Calif. | May 03, 2021

Introducing New Collaboration and Content Capabilities Backed by Seamless Microsoft 365 Integration

Acquisition to Bring Secure, Frictionless Collaboration, and Microsoft Teams Management to Professional and Financial Services Firm

Intapp , a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Repstor, creator of Microsoft 365-based enterprise content management and team collaboration tools. The transaction is subject to regular and customary closing conditions and is expected to close within the next 30 days.

Headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Repstor specializes in purpose-built cloud solutions that enhance Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft Outlook. Repstor solutions help professional and financial services firms get the most out of their Microsoft 365 investments. The software offers improved information governance and security while boosting productivity by providing industry-specific templates that span firms’ deal, matter, and engagement lifecycles. More than 285 organizations around the world use Repstor solutions to manage critical information and help professionals engage with extended partners.

“Repstor powers connected firms, breaking down silos with context-aware collaboration that puts all of a firm’s content and insights in a single, secure place,” said Mark Holman, Chief Strategy Officer at Intapp. “We’re seeing continuing expansion in firms’ use of Microsoft 365 — and specifically Microsoft Teams — for enhanced collaboration and document management. Adding Repstor capabilities to our OnePlace and DealCloud solutions will allow firms using our solutions to better collaborate and access content to boost productivity and improve outcomes across the dealmaking and engagement lifecycle, from strategy through origination and execution.”

In addition to streamlined firmwide collaboration and document lifecycle management, the solution will leverage Intapp ethical walls capabilities to enable rights management, supporting secure workflows with firms’ internal and external collaborators.

“Intapp is a leading provider of cloud-based software designed for the unique needs of partnerled firms, and we’re incredibly excited to be part of this team,” said Alan McMillen, CEO of Repstor. “Our two companies share a vision for a future where truly connected firms — including people, processes, and data — can drive better outcomes for their clients. Together, we want to be the partner for firms looking to empower their team members and gain a competitive advantage through technology.”

Christian Rast, Global Head of Technology and Knowledge at KPMG international, a mutual client of Intapp and Repstor, said: “KPMG International is pleased to see these two great companies and their technologies growing together. All of their solutions are purpose built for the professional services market; by enhancing Microsoft’s cloud platform with Intapp solutions, they’ll help users excel at digital transformation. Our member firms look forward to leveraging the combined technology power of Repstor and Intapp to accelerate the success of our work and our clients in the professional services industry.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We help professional and financial services firms better connect their people, processes, and data through AI-powered software solutions. Trusted by approximately 1,600 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers an end-to-end solution purpose-built to help modernize these firms. Intapp facilitates greater team collaboration, digitizes complex workflows to optimize deal and engagement execution, and leverages proprietary AI to help nurture relationships and originate new business. Intapp helps firms increase profitability and investment returns, operate more efficiently, and better manage risk and compliance. For more information, visit intapp . com and connect with us on Twitter (@ Intapp ) and LinkedIn .

About Repstor

Repstor specializes in optimizing Microsoft 365 productivity and information control for professional services firms and in-house legal teams. The company was recently recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 rankings, recognizing rapid growth tech companies, for the fourth year running. Repstor helps teams coordinate and execute matter management in a secure, ordered, and traceable way, harnessing existing investments in these Microsoft technologies to offer substantial efficiency gains for law firms and legal operations. Repstor clients include Adams & Adams, gunnercooke, and Boels Zanders Advocaten, as well as legal teams within major brands such as IATA, National Grid, and Network Rail. For more information, visit repstor . com and connect with us on Twitter (@ Repstor 1) .

