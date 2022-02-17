McEwen Copper anuncia Incorporación de Nuevo Directivo

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --una subsidiaria dese complace en anunciar que el Sr. Michael Meding se ha incorporado como Vicepresidente de Andes Corporación Minera SA. en Argentina. El Sr. Meding tiene a su cargo la dirección y administración general del proyecto de cobre Los Azules en San Juan. Desempeñará un papel muy importante en la conducción de McEwen Copper a través de las próximas fases de estudios técnicos, la pronta Oferta Pública Inicial de Acciones (OPI) y el desarrollo como modelo global de minería verde en términos medioambientales y sociales.

El Sr. Meding cuenta con más de 20 años de experiencia internacional, principalmente en grandes empresas mineras, tales como Barrick Gold y Trafigura,incluyendo vasta experiencia en el desarrollo de proyectos y operaciones en Argentina. Durante su desempeño en la mina Veladero de Barrick Gold en Argentina,jugó un papel fundamental en el proceso de cambio de rumbo, la ampliación de la vida útil de la mina y la posterior asociación estratégica con Shandong Gold. El Sr. Meding es trilingüe (español-inglés-alemán) y posee título de Maestría en Administración de Negocios de la Universidad de Indiana en Pennsylvania y título equivalente de la Escuela de Posgrado en Administración Leipzig en Alemania.

