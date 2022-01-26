London | January 26, 2022

REPX’s race to the top of the fintech world continues with a very high-profile entry at its top. The fintech, through products and a series of technologically advanced applications – all based on registered patents – and an innovative business model, allows sports clubs, entertainment and sports stars, celebrities, influencers, brands and cities with high tourist appeal to have their own personalized prepaid card. Along with a special App that allows them to connect with their followers, this innovative product boasts a significant potential increase in fan engagement. Reaching its target of nearly half a billion fans in soccer and Esports, REPX has already signed partnerships with 15 top football clubs of international relevance.

As proof of a winning dynamism on the product front but also of the management team, the company has announced in recent days another excellent entry in its top management, entrusting Ian Clowes with the post of CEO.

Clowes brings over 25 years of executive and board experience in the fintech, financial services, and payments industry. He is also a seasoned entrepreneur and has an impressive track record of launching and building successful businesses in the fintech space. His career has included roles such as Group payments director of Abbey Bank (now Santander), director of Unisys and CEO of an investor-backed, high-growth digital payments and banking platform Fintech. He earned his MBA from Warwick University.

“I am thrilled to be joining REPX at the start of their amazing journey and looking forward to building a transformational business with this prestigious board to bring social commerce to billions of sports and celebrity fans worldwide” – said Clowes. “Repx already has an envious roster of premiere sports teams and global brands as clients and is uniquely positioned to provide banking services and exciting new fintech products to the sports and entertainment world. Building on the recent launches of AS Roma and AC Milan, its rich client base of global brands gives access to over 500m fans worldwide and is a true industry disruptor”.

Clowes is an influential player within the payments and fintech industry, having served on numerous industry associations and regulatory bodies including the Payments

Association (PA), APACS Council, BACS and the Cheque and Credit Clearing Company. He is currently serving as Chairman for the boards of Paynetics UK (a card issuer and payment service provider) and Swiipr (a mobile wallet platform in the travel space). Prior to REPX, Clowes was the CEO of Payment Cloud Technologies (PCT), a B2B digital banking and payments platform that he founded in 2008 and merged with Tuxedo Money Solutions to form the Omnio group in 2019.

Francesco de Leo, a founder and senior board member at REPX, commented: “We are proud to announce that The Repx is on the move to make 2022 a memorable year under the stewardship of Ian Clowes, our new CEO. We are confident that with this highly qualified addition to our executive team, we are now ready to fast forward the blitzscaling of REPX across Europe. The financial service industry is currently facing an unprecedented process of creative disruption, with not so much room left for those players that are not capable, nor willing to embrace tech-enabled innovation. We operate in a hyper-competitive market space where talent and brainpower make all the difference. REPX is moving on to further enlarge its talent pool to sharpen the future of the fintech world. Speed of action is key to stay ahead of the game: I like to thank our best-in-class board of directors and the founder, Alfredo Maria Villa, for their unrelentless support”.

About REPX

REPX is a fintech revolutionizing traditional banking by combining technology and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with Social Media. REPX allows sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards and digital products. REPX’s portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at www . therepx . c o m

