OTTAWA, ON | May 28, 2021 Eastern Daylight Time

TechInsights announces that they will be joining forces with Strategy Analytics and Munro & Associates to deliver a webinar on electric vehicle (EV) technologies. Two sessions will be presented, the first to North American and European audiences on June 15, and the second to Asian audiences on June 17.

“The EV technology analysis compiled by our three organizations is complementary,” explains Jason Abt, CTO of TechInsights, “and provides a comprehensive overview of the market, the design and the implementation down to the semiconductor level.”

In this webinar “An in-depth analysis of electric vehicle technologies, from the market to the semiconductor,” Strategy Analytics will discuss the automotive market, Munro & Associates will look at the electronic systems, schematics, components and mechanical designs involved in electric vehicles, and TechInsights will examine various EV components at the semiconductor level.

Speakers include:

Ian Riches and Asif Anwar of Strategy Analytics - Celebrating 25 years of insights Gheorghe Galben of Munro & Associates - Saving companies billions of dollars through benchmarking, costing, and innovation in product design Morahari Reddy of TechInsights - Revealing the innovation others cannot inside microelectronics and semiconductor products This discussion will present microelectronic systems that enable many of the top electric vehicle consumer features:

Long range enablement – inverter efficiency Lower operating costs - high reliability designs and components Higher performance - power system advancements Learn more about the webinar “An in-depth analysis of electric vehicle technologies, from the market to the semiconductor,” and register to attend, here.

Contact Details Kim Waterman

Manager, Content and Campaigns

+1 613-576-0145

kwaterman@techinsights.com

