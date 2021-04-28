Weed And Whiskey News has announced their partnership with Willie Nelson’s Luck Summit.

Executive Producer Jerry Joyner at W And W Digital, LLC, discussed the announcement during a live broadcast from Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, April 27th, 4:20pm 2021 from their headquarters in Deep Ellum.

“The Luck Summit is just what the doctor ordered in many ways, exclaimed Joyner. I think most Texans believe that our lone star state will be the last to pass the legalization for the use of recreational cannabis, but with efforts like Willie Nelson and his team at the Luck Summit, paired with the High Holidays, I believe Texans will get the cannabis relief they need sooner than later. For me, I partake when I can, but there are hundreds of thousands of people that could be managing pain and health issues with cannabis on a daily basis if legalization legislation can be passed down in Austin. It’s a hell of a lot better than opioids.”, added Joyner.

The multi-day virtual summit, seeks to destigmatize, educate, and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way. During the summit, Luck Presents and cannabis advocates will discuss the plant from a political, ethics, economic, wellness, community, industry and science point of view.

Planting the Seed is the marque event of Luck’s “High Holidays”, a 9 day celebration of the cannabis plant and it’s many benefits which began on 4/20 and ends on Willie’s birthday, 4/29. Additionally, Luck Presents is petitioning the Biden Administration and Congress to make 4/20 to 4/29 the “High Holidays” in honor of the cannabis industry and to celebrate Willie’s birthday.

“If you haven’t seen Willie Nelson’s letter to President Joe Biden petitioning for the High Holidays, you should and here it is”, added Joyner.

The on-line petition can be found here.

Weed And Whiskey News is a content distribution studio focusing on Cannabis, Whiskey,

Music and the culture within. Their website, live streaming portal and social channels have developed series content including: Infused Kitchen, Miracles of Marijuana, Sips and Quips and The Green Room with Jimmy Vivino.

The Green Room with Jimmy Vivino is a weekly Zoom-Cast talk show featuring host and guitar legend Jimmy Vivino and weekly special guests including celebrities, musicians, power house producers, iconic promoters, prolific writers and legendary comedians.

Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original, highlyentertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any mobile device. Weed and Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and Holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a whiskey...sit back, relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It's TV with a Twist!

W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in

Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following episodic series. “DI High”, “Higher Than Space”, “History Written in Stoned,” “In Luck” (filmed at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion that coincides with SXSW), “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and recently launched Weed And Whiskey News.com.

