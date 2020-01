Dean-Charles Chapman, Sam Mendes holding the award for Best Director - Motion Picture '1917', George MacKay, Pippa Harris holding the Best Motion Picture - Drama award for Mendes' movie '1917', Callum McDougall, Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jayne-Ann Tenggre pose in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA