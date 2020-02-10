Guillaume Rocheron (C), Greg Butler (L) and Dominic Tuohy (R) accept the Oscar for Achiement in Visual Effects for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT