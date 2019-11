President and CEO of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (LARAS) Gabriel Abaroa Jr. (L), Colombian musician Juanes (C), and US music executive Deborah Dugan (R) arrive for the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 13 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

Colombian musician Juanes arrives for the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 13 November 2019. The event precedes the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards that recognize artistic and/or technical achievement, not sales figures or chart positions, and the winners are determined by the votes of their peers - the qualified voting members of the Latin Recording Academy.EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER