Dos campaneros hacen su trabajo dentro de la torre de la Catedral de San Vito en el castillo de Praga, República Checa. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK Bell ringers inside the bell tower of St. Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, 19 July 2020 (issued 21 July 2020). St. Vitus Cathedral is one of just four around the world that have kept alive the tradition of bell-ringers, an unpaid job that saw volunteers come to produce the rhythmic melody every Sunday, even in times of war. But the centuries-old tradition was interrupted when the bell-ringers, along with the rest of the country, were forced into confinement because of the coronavirus. Now that the restrictions have been lifted, the bell ringers have returned. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET