Kabul (Afghanistan), 05/02/2021.- Afghan youths practices break dancing during a training session in Kabul, Afghanistan, 05 February 2021 (issued 12 February 2021). A group of young Afghan boys and girls founded a Breaking (breakdance) club a year ago in Kabul, braving all social and security challenges and threats to professionally promote breakdancing in Afghanistan. The club has 40 members, of whom six are female, and EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID