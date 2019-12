El Met celebra la cultura caribeña en una muestra que explora su arte ancestral

Various indigenous work is displayed as part of the new exhibit 'Arte del mar: Artistic Exchange in the Caribbean' at the Metropolitian Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 12 December 2019. EFE/Justin Lane

Fifteenth century ceremonial seats (foreground) from Turks and Caicos Islands displayed as part of the new exhibit 'Arte del mar: Artistic Exchange in the Caribbean' at the Metropolitian Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 12 December 2019. EFE/Justin Lane