A group of protesters from the Puerto Rican community and other organizations block the street during a rally in front of the Museum of Modern Art calling for the removal of businessman Steven Tananbaum from the museum's board of directors in New York, New York, USA, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE