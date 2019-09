Australian actress and cast member Nicole Kidman attends the press conference for the movie 'The Goldfinch' during the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, 08 September 2019. The festival runs 05 to 15 September. EFE/EPA/WARREN TODA

Cast members, US actor Oakes Fegley (L) and Australian actress Nicole Kidman attend the press conference for the movie 'The Goldfinch' during the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, 08 September 2019. The festival runs 05 to 15 September. EFE/EPA/WARREN TODA