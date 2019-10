El talento y la humanidad encerrados en las prisiones ven la luz en Manhattan

A person walks past the temporary art installation 'The Writing on the Wall', a traveling installation made up of essays, poems, letters, drawings and notes by people in prison around the world, in the Highline park in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2019. EFE/Justin Lane

A detail in the temporary art installation 'The Writing on the Wall', a traveling installation made up of essays, poems, letters, drawings and notes by people in prison around the world, in the Highline park in New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2019. EFE/Justin Lane