US actor Kirk Douglas (R) sits with his wife Anne Buydens (L) as they watch Novak Djokovic of Serbia playing against David Ferrer of Spain during the first men's semifinal match on the thirteenth day of the 2007 US Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2007 (reissued 05 February 2020). EFE/Andrew Gomber