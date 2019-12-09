EFELos Ángeles (EE.UU.)

"Chernobyl", "Catch-22", "Fosse/Verdon", "The Loudest Voice" y "Unbelievable" fueron nominadas a los Globos de Oro en el apartado de mejor serie limitada, anunció este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).