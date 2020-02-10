La cinta surcoreana "Parasite", del cineasta Bong Joon-ho, dio hoy la sorpresa al llevarse el Óscar a la mejor película, con lo que se convirtió en el primer filme en un idioma diferente al inglés en coronarse con el gran reconocimiento en la gala de la Academia de Hollywood.
Bong Joon Ho (R) reacts with cast and crew after winning the Oscar for the Best Motion Picture of the Year for 'Parasite' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT