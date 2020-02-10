EFELos Ángeles (EE.UU.)

La cinta surcoreana "Parasite", del cineasta Bong Joon-ho, dio hoy la sorpresa al llevarse el Óscar a la mejor película, con lo que se convirtió en el primer filme en un idioma diferente al inglés en coronarse con el gran reconocimiento en la gala de la Academia de Hollywood.