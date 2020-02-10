Renée Zellweger se coronó esta noche como la mejor actriz protagonista por su papel como Judy Garland en "Judy" durante la 92 edición los Óscar, que se están entregando en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood.
Renee Zellweger accepts the Oscar for Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for 'Judy' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Renee Zellweger accepts the Oscar for Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for 'Judy' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Renee Zellweger reacts after winning the Oscar for Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for 'Judy' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT