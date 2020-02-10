Roger Deakins accepts the Oscar for Achievement in Cinematography for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Roger Deakins (R) accepts the Oscar from Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Achievement in Cinematography for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT