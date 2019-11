Las Vegas (United States), 15/11/2019.- Thalia arrives for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 November 2019. The Latin Grammys recognize artistic and/or technical achievement, not sales figures or chart positions, and the winners are determined by the votes of their peers - the qualified voting members of the Latin Recording Academy. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER