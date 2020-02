US actress Laura Dern arrives for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, USA, 08 February 2020. The award ceremony, organized by the non-profit organization Film Independent, honors the finest independent films of the preceding year. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

US model Emily Ratajkowski arrives for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, USA, 08 February 2020. The award ceremony, organized by the non-profit organization Film Independent, honors the finest independent films of the preceding year. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER