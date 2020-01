Atlanta Hawks guard DeAndre' Bembry (R) reacts with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 10 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Hawks center Alex Len (L) of Ukraine in action against Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks (R) of Latvia during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 10 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Letonia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER