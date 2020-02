Boston Celtic player Gordon Hayward (R) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder player Danilo Gallinari (L) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Boston Celtic player Jayson Tatum (L) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder player Steven Adams (R) in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH