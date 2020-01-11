Brandon Ingram tuvo 28 puntos y nueve asistencias para los Pelicans de Nueva Orleans, que derrotaron 111-123 a los Knicks de Nueva York, que perdieron por quinta vez seguida.
Los Pelicans ganaron por séptima vez en sus últimos nueve partidos.
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (top) is surrounded by New Orleans Pelicans defense while he tries to grab a loose ball in the air in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 10 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos, Nueva Orleáns, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New York Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller looks on in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 10 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos, Nueva Orleáns, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (C-L) looks to put up a shot past a defending New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (R) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 10 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos, Nueva Orleáns, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
