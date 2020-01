Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) of Greece loses the ball as he collides with Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (R) and Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (L) of Turkey during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 16 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Grecia, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY