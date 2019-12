Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (C) in action against Washington Wizards guard Troy Brown Jr. (L) and Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks (R) of Latvia during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (C) in action against Washington Wizards guard Troy Brown Jr. (L) and Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks (R) of Latvia during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/ERIK S. LESSER