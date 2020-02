Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) of Greece in action against Washington Wizards forward Isaac Bonga (L) of Germany, during the first half of the NBA basketball game, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC (USA) EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) in action against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (R), during the first half of the NBA basketball game, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC (USA) EFE/Erik S. Lesser