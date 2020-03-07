Caris Levert consiguió triple-doble como líder anotador de los Nets de Brookyn, que derrotaron 139-120 a los Spurs de San Antonio.
Los Nets tuvieron a ocho jugadores con anotación de doble dígito.
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (C) looks to pass to teammate Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L) past the San Antonio Spurs defense during the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 March 2020. EFE/Jason Szenes
Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince (R) looks to put up a shot past a defending San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (L) during the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 March 2020. EFE/Jason Szenes
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (C) looks to put up a shot past the Brooklyn Nets defense during the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 March 2020. EFE/Jason Szenes
