Team LeBron forward LeBron James (R) high fives Team LeBron guard Russell Westbrook (L), after the NBA All Star game, between Team Lebron and Team Giannis, at the United Center in Chicago (Illinois, USA) EFE/Nuccio Dinuzzo

Team LeBron forward LeBron James celebrates at the end of the NBA All Star game, between Team Lebron and Team Giannis, at the United Center in Chicago (Illinois, USA) EFE/Nuccio Dinuzzo