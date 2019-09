Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro, 24, pushes Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, 7, out of bounds during their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. EFE/EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, 11, drops a fourth down pass between Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt, 92, and Indianapolis Colts free safety Malik Hooker, 29, in their NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. EFE/EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO